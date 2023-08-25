Crash on I-240 near South Parkway causes traffic delays
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TDOT cautions the public of a crash on I-240 near South Parkway.
According to TDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-240.
This crash has caused traffic delays and all northbound lanes are blocked.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.