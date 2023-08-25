Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Auto workers are voting overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached.

The United Auto Workers union said Friday that results are still being tallied, but so far 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins.

Contracts between the union representing about 146,000 workers at Stellantis, General Motors and Ford expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14. UAW President Shawn Fain said earlier this week that negotiations with the companies are not progressing fast enough. But he also said a strike is not inevitable.

Contract talks with the Detroit Three began in July, but Fain has consistently said the companies aren’t bargaining seriously. Fain has said the union hasn’t picked a company as a strike target, and it could target all three.

In a statement Friday, the UAW said the vote does not guarantee that a strike will be called.

The companies have said they’re bargaining in good faith. Stellantis, which has drawn much of Fain’s ire in recent weeks, has said it wants to fairly compensate workers and find solutions to protect the company from nonunion automakers with lower costs, and additional costs related to the transition to electric vehicles.

“We look forward to working with the UAW on creative solutions during this time when our dramatically changing industry needs a skilled and competitive workforce more than ever,” Ford said in a statement Friday.

The union is seeking a 40% pay increase, restoration of pensions for new hires, elimination of wage tiers and other items. Fain has often told workers they have to be ready to strike in order to achieve gains from the profitable automakers.

The union also wants to represent joint venture electric vehicle battery plants being built by the companies, and it’s seeking top union wages at those factories.

Jason Hale, an assembly line inspector at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, said he voted to authorize a strike.

He hopes the union will be able to win general pay raises and restore cost-of-living pay increases and pensions for workers hired after 2007. Cost of living is the most important, he said.

“They’re just making too much money and not giving us enough.”

He thinks the union should strike all three companies at the same time. “That would show solidarity and we’re here to mean business,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the altercation that led to Jarveon Hudspeth's death
Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
Damien Deandre Washington, 31
Fatal hit-and-run suspect caught over 2 years after pedestrians struck on Jackson Ave.
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die after a Michigan storm with 75 mph winds downs trees and power lines
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Louisiana refinery; evacuation ordered for people nearby
Valerie Laveus greets her brother Reginald Malherbe Daniel as he arrives for the first time to...
Texas trial over Biden policy letting migrants from 4 countries into US to wrap up Friday
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discusses the state of the inflation fight on Friday in...
Fed chair: More rate hikes may be needed