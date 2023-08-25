LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump to discuss deaths of 2 Memphis men who died after altercations with law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is back in Memphis to discuss two cases he has been retained for.

First, he will discuss the case of 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth, who was shot and killed by a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released footage of the fatal shooting on Thursday afternoon. It shows the deputy pull over Hudspeth, who asks him to step out of the vehicle and pat him down.

Hudspeth then gets back in the car with the deputy in tow. Eventually, the deputy is flung from the vehicle, critically injuring him. That deputy fired a shot that would later kill Hudspeth.

Crump released this statement after the video was released:

“Two whole months after the tragic shooting that took the life of Jarveon Hudspeth, the public is finally seeing video of the unnecessary and senseless actions by law enforcement that led to his death. From the initial stop to the shot that killed Jarveon, every single choice made by this officer was reckless, and ultimately, deadly. The video clearly shows that the officer voluntarily climbed into the vehicle, potentially putting himself into harm’s way. And for what? Jarveon’s mother was informed by officials that the officer ran his license and registration, which came back clean. To this day –– more than 60 days later –– we do not know the initial reason for this deadly stop. Enough with the secrecy. Enough with the evasion. Enough with the silence. This family, and this community, deserve answers.”

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says the release of the video is an effort to be more transparent in these types of cases.

Crump will also discuss the death of Courtney Ross, who died in police custody two weeks ago.

Memphis police say neighbors reported a man rummaging through boxes of rat poison on someone’s property before he moved on to scoping out cars and looking in mailboxes.

When officers located Ross at 45 South Idlewild Street, a foot chase followed. Officers took him into custody at Madison and Auburndale. An MPD spokesperson said officers told investigators Ross resisted being handcuffed and appeared out of breath and exhausted from running, so an ambulance was called.

Ross later died.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into both deaths.

