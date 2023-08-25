Advertise with Us
Armed and dangerous: Suspect on the run after shooting neighbor multiple times, say police

Charles Baker
Charles Baker(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Charles Baker on an attempted murder charge after a shooting in the New Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Police say at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street, where a victim was found shot multiple times after a heated argument between several neighbors.

During the investigation, Baker was identified as the shooter, according to MPD. The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say Baker was last seen driving a gold Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say this is the Chrysler Town & Country minivan Charles Baker was last seen driving.
Police say this is the Chrysler Town & Country minivan Charles Baker was last seen driving.(Memphis Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

