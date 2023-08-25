901 Now: UofM students share hype for school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first day of classes for the fall semester of the 2023-24 school year kicks off at the University of Memphis on Monday, and the students are coming back in a big way.

“We are Memphis Tigers... we don’t come to play. We have so much fun,” said Lauren Adamson, a UofM student.

“Nothing but Memphis, that’s all they need to know. Memphis versus everybody out here,” Logan Albert added.

Lauren Adamson, UofM student (Action News 5)

“It’s very exciting, just to see new faces and new people. And also, familiar faces,” Tailyn Tate said.

“Memphis Tigers is lit, we turn up! Just one last time to refresh and let go before classes start Monday,” Jayla Baldwin added.

The university set the tone for the year with “Weeks of Welcome,” a line-up of activities aimed to show students all the campus has to offer.

“One of the fun events, that we welcome new students on campus, but also in the midst of welcoming new students, getting the returning students acclimated and ready to take on the semester,” said senior coordinator of student engagement, Sherika Smiley.

"Weeks of Welcome" swag giveaway at the University of Memphis (Action News 5)

For many Tigers, the UofM was a no-brainer when it came to choosing a college, whether it was because of career choice, family ties or simply longing for community.

“Honestly, I came to Memphis because I wanted to see more people that look like me but also has such a diverse community,” Adamson said. “I also wanted to go into the medical field and [Memphis is] a medical hub, and just seeing the diverse community and the medical field really drew me in.”

“I come from a pretty small town, so I’m not used to the Memphis life, the city life, so it’s kind of eye-opening and it allows me to see other points of views,” said Quandarius White.

(Action News 5)

While Monday might be the first day of school for some, it’s déjà vu all over again for others.

For juniors and seniors, making the most of the upcoming school year is top of mind.

“Just the general community that we’ve built here, we’ve spent the last four years of our life here, building connections with people and relationships. That’s the biggest thing I’m going to miss,” Brandt Peace said.

“Especially with it being our senior year, we are almost out of here, so just getting one good last go-round to get a good kick off the school year,” Jayden Moody said.

Classes begin Monday, September 28.

