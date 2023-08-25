Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the altercation that led to Jarveon Hudspeth's death
Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy
A father died Saturday while helping his son move onto campus, police said.
Father dies while helping son move into college dorm room
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
3 injured in crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville
Man breaks into mother's home and trashes it, threatens her with violence, police say
Man breaks into his mother’s home and trashes it, threatens her, police say

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Charles Baker
Armed and dangerous: Suspect on the run after shooting neighbor multiple times, say police
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’