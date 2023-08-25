2 shot, 1 dead in High Point Terrace shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were shot Friday morning in the High Point Terrace area.

Memphis police were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. where two men were found with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where one died.

Police say the two men knew each other, but no other details have been released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.