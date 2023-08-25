Advertise with Us
2 shot, 1 dead in High Point Terrace shooting

The scene on Adrian Drive.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were shot Friday morning in the High Point Terrace area.

Memphis police were called to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. where two men were found with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where one died.

Police say the two men knew each other, but no other details have been released.

