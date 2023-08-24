Your First Alert to more extreme heat and a look ahead to a break in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heat dome remains in place over the Plains keeping much of the nation’s midsection in excessive heat and dry conditions and this includes the Mid-South. As a result, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues and has been extended to the end of the week. A much needed break in the pattern will arrive next week, but rain chances will remain minimal.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light West wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100 along with a heat index of 110 to 115.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures ranging from 98 to 102 along with a heat index of 110 to 115. Overnight lows will be near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a downpour along with high temperatures near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the upper 80s.

