Walgreens pharmacy plays classical music in the parking lot to stop loitering

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nationwide drug store is trying a new approach to combat crime and the change is happening right here in Memphis.

Speakers were pouring out Bach across the Walgreens parking lots. This is part of the new approach the retail drug store company adopted to deter people from hanging out on its premises. “It’s not nothing that I would want to hear on a permanent basis,” said a Walgreens customer Alice Maris.

“Is that its purpose? Is it? Man, we need better people making decisions,” another Walgreens customer, Brett Erickson, said.

According to a Walgreens employee Action News 5 spoke with here in Memphis, the new plan has been successful so far.

The classical sound of the symphony plays on a loop 24/7 in the parking lot.

Customers said they’ve noticed the music for over a month.

“A lot of young people don’t know anything about classic music, so it may be something good for them,” said Maris.

”I like beautiful music. I just don’t understand why it’s shouting at the corner of Union and Pauline,” said Erickson.

The music can be heard at the Walgreens located at Union and Mclean and Poplar and Cleveland.

In a written statement a Walgreens spokesperson said:

We take steps to ensure the music is only loud enough for the immediate area around the store and cannot be heard by residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

Action News 5 traveled to other locations and noticed that Walgreens on Jackson and North Hollywood wasn’t implementing the musical solution.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.