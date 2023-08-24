Video released of fatal shooting by Shelby County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released footage of the fatal shooting on Jarveon Hudspeth after an altercation with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The video comes from a deputy’s in-car camera, body-worn camera and a neighbor’s Ring camera.

Hudspeth was killed by a sheriff’s deputy on June 24. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a deputy pulled him over near Rosewood, and he got into an altercation with the deputy and drove off with the deputy in tow.

The deputy later shot Hudspeth, who died at the hospital.

The deputy also suffered critical injuries in the altercation.

“For transparency, our office is incorporating a new practice where we try to release videos in a timely manner as long as it does not compromise the integrity of the investigation,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. “In the past, video has not been released until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation. Our goal is to speed up that process by showing video as soon as possible when we are sure it won’t compromise the investigation. The release of the Jarveon Hudspeth video is evidence of our Office’s new practice.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, released this statement:

“Two whole months after the tragic shooting that took the life of Jarveon Hudspeth, the public is finally seeing video of the unnecessary and senseless actions by law enforcement that led to his death. From the initial stop to the shot that killed Jarveon, every single choice made by this officer was reckless, and ultimately, deadly. The video clearly shows that the officer voluntarily climbed into the vehicle, potentially putting himself into harm’s way. And for what? Jarveon’s mother was informed by officials that the officer ran his license and registration, which came back clean. To this day –– more than 60 days later –– we do not know the initial reason for this deadly stop. Enough with the secrecy. Enough with the evasion. Enough with the silence. This family, and this community, deserve answers.”

Crump plans to hold a press conference Friday morning alongside Hudspeth’s family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.