Traffic delayed due to crash on Hwy. 385 in Collierville

(TPD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - An accident on Highway 385 in Collierville has delayed both eastbound and westbound traffic near Forest Hill Irene Road.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 9:52 p.m.

At last check, multiple eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.

Collierville police are on the scene. No injuries have been confirmed as of yet.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

