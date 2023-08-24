Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New Memphis Sports and Event Center on track to meet 1M visitor goal before end of 2023

By Kelli Cook
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-million-dollar investment appears to be paying off for the City of Memphis.

New numbers from the Memphis Sports and Event Center at Liberty Park show the facility is on track to surpass its goal of one million visitors before the end of the year.

The $60,000,000 facility hosted its first event back in January. Since then, the Memphis Sports and Event Center has welcomed 630,000 visitors so far this year, according to our news partners at the Memphis Business Journal.

Memphis Sports and Event Center
Memphis Sports and Event Center(Action News 5)

Memphis Tourism CEO Kevin Kane says the not-quite-year-old facility has already had a nearly $40,000,000 economic impact.

There have been 44,000 requested hotel nights booked as a result of the new facility.

Some of the biggest events include the NIKE Elite Youth Basketball League tournament and the National Bikers Roundup.

This facility is something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground for more than 15 years, and Kane says, it’s finally paying off.

“They have options from other facilities around the country. This is obviously the newest, one of the nicest and of course it’s Memphis which is a hotbed for basketball,” said Kane.

Construction is underway for two new sports fields near the facility.

