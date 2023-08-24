Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Poplar; 1 other injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Poplar Avenue.

Memphis police responded to the two-vehicle accident at Poplar and Tillman Street at 12:04 p.m.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One other person was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

