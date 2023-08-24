Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More extreme heat through Saturday

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive heat warnings remain in place with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s this afternoon with a heat index of 110-118. Winds will be south at 5 mph. Our stretch of dangerous heat will continue through Saturday. 

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows around 80. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sun with a few clouds and highs around 100 or so and heat index readings 110-118. 

WEEKEND: A weak front will move through late Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. There could be a stray shower or storm, but it’s a small chance. Highs will be in the 90s to near 100 Saturday. Highs will back off into the low to mid 90s by Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out Monday. Full sun returns Wednesday through Friday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s to low 90s next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

