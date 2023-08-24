Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Memphis Flyer Writer Frank Murtaugh talks Tigers football

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Frank Murtaugh joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about Tigers junior quarterback Seth Henigan and expectations for the upcoming season.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
The suspect MPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a woman and vandalized school propetry.
Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint on school property
Clarksdale, Mississippi generic
Mother of 13-year-old mom speaks out after child was denied abortion
Herman Hollins-Brown
Man faces additional charges in murder of woman, grandson

Latest News

City commissioner Ken Murphy
City of Clarksdale commissioner dead after battling brief illness, mayor announces
Memphis Flyer Writer Frank Murtaugh talks Tigers football
Al Roker made a surprise visit to Wynne High School
Al Roker surprises students, teachers at Wynne High
Spencer's Forecast