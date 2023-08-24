Man steals car from storage unit, forges proof of sale, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stole a vehicle from a storage unit and provided a false proof of sale.

On June 30, 2022, officers were notified by the victim that their 1983 gold Chevrolet had been stolen from the Storage Quest Economy Storage on Covington Pike.

According to police, a clerk at the storage facility witnessed Christopher Mckinnie operating on the car and then driving away in it.

Police say that when the clerk reached out to Mckinnie, Mckinnie informed them that the car was his and he had the bill of sale to prove it.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the bill of sale was false and Mckinnie was not the owner of the car.

Mckinnie was booked on August 24 of this year and is now facing charges for theft of property and forgery.

