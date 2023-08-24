Man accused of shooting victim in hand, suspected of aggravated assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say assaulted someone by shooting them in the hand.

On August 21, officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault on Watkins Street near Vollintine Avenue.

Officers were informed that there was a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect.

The altercation ended with the victim being shot in the hand.

Cordarious Pearson was identified as the person of interest.

The suspect was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and yellow shirt, and a red hat.

There is no other information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

