Man breaks into his mother’s home and trashes it, threatens her, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say broke into his mother’s home and destroyed her personal belongings.

On August 21, the victim reported to police that she arrived at her home on Keats Road and observed her son, Kelton Reed, fleeing the scene.

According to police, the mother walked to the back of the home and found that her door had been kicked in and all the locks were damaged.

Police say that she discovered that her television had been removed from the TV and stomped on.

Also, the bedroom door was kicked in and damaged as well.

Reed also had sent his mother threatening messages where he threatened her with bodily harm and death.

Upon further investigation, Reed was identified as the suspect.

Reed was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated burglary, harassment, and vandalism.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.