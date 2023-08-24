Lichterman Nature Center breaks ground for ‘Discovery Forest’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Museum of Science & History (MoSH) broke ground Wednesday on the latest addition to the Lichterman Nature Center, the “Discovery Forest,” an interactive and unstructured children’s play area created with natural materials, water, and objects that shape the local landscape.

Set to open in the spring of 2024, the Discovery Forest will create an even richer opportunity for the Memphis community to build memories and develop a lifelong appreciation of the great outdoors. This project is sponsored by the City of Memphis, International Paper, Sylvamo, and the Lichterman-Loewenberg Foundation.

“This project is designed to foster deeper connections between our community and the wonders of nature,” says Kevin Thompson, executive director of MoSH. “We’re excited to provide a common gathering area for families to relax and enjoy nature together away from the distractions of the urban city.”

The Discovery Forest, scheduled for construction in fall 2023, will provide a winding trail through the existing woodland landscape and create a variety of different play and exploration zones along the trail.

Children will have the opportunity to play amidst forest and garden areas, powered by their imaginations.

A day at Lichterman Nature Center and its Discovery Forest will complement many of STEM studies, but in a fun, playful way that will help children develop a lifelong connection to nature.

