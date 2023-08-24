Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Fatal hit-and-run suspect caught over 2 years after pedestrians struck on Jackson Ave.

Damien Deandre Washington, 31
Damien Deandre Washington, 31(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged over two years since two pedestrians were struck by a speeding hit-and-run driver on Jackson Avenue, killing one of the victims.

Damien Deandre Washington, 31, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, failing to exercise due care, failing to yield with an accident, aggravated assault, and failing duty to give info and render aid.

Memphis police say that on March 3, 2021, at 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash at Jackson Avenue and Brighton Road, where two victims were found in the road.

A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a 57-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victims were struck by a white 2012 Infiniti FX37 while crossing Jackson Avenue.

Police say they had just left a food truck.

According to a witness, the Infiniti was speeding down Jackson when he struck the pair. The witness said the driver never stopped.

The surviving victim remained in the ICU for over a month before he was discharged.

During the investigation, Washington was developed as the suspect.

According to police, Washington drove to his friend’s house after the hit-and-run and told him that he needed to leave the car at his house for a few days.

Police say the Infiniti had damage to the front and blood on the windshield.

Police searched Washington’s house, but could not find him.

Washington already had a felony warrant at the time of the fatal crash for petition to revoke suspended sentence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Tensions flare as the end of special legislative session on public safety looms
Tensions flare as the end of special legislative session on public safety looms
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
1 dead after shooting at gas station on Poplar Avenue, police say
Less than 2 weeks until 'Day 1' celebration at Tom Lee Park
Lawmakers vote down bill allowing some to carry guns on school campuses