Fatal hit-and-run suspect caught over 2 years after pedestrians struck on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged over two years since two pedestrians were struck by a speeding hit-and-run driver on Jackson Avenue, killing one of the victims.

Damien Deandre Washington, 31, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, failing to exercise due care, failing to yield with an accident, aggravated assault, and failing duty to give info and render aid.

Memphis police say that on March 3, 2021, at 7:18 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash at Jackson Avenue and Brighton Road, where two victims were found in the road.

A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a 57-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victims were struck by a white 2012 Infiniti FX37 while crossing Jackson Avenue.

Police say they had just left a food truck.

According to a witness, the Infiniti was speeding down Jackson when he struck the pair. The witness said the driver never stopped.

The surviving victim remained in the ICU for over a month before he was discharged.

During the investigation, Washington was developed as the suspect.

According to police, Washington drove to his friend’s house after the hit-and-run and told him that he needed to leave the car at his house for a few days.

Police say the Infiniti had damage to the front and blood on the windshield.

Police searched Washington’s house, but could not find him.

Washington already had a felony warrant at the time of the fatal crash for petition to revoke suspended sentence.

