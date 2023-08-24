Advertise with Us
City of Clarksdale commissioner dead after battling brief illness, mayor announces

City commissioner Ken Murphy
City commissioner Ken Murphy(City of Clarksdale)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - City of Clarksdale Commissioner Ken Murphy died Wednesday after suffering a brief illness, according to a statement by Mayor Chuck Espy.

“On behalf of the mayor’s office and members of the commissioners from all four wards, we want to express our condolences to Commissioner Murphey’s wife, Meg, and his daughter, Kate. Ken is going to be sincerely missed. He had an incredible impact on our city,” Mayor Espy said.

Murphy was a city commissioner for Ward 2 since 2013.

Espy ordered that flags across the city be lowered to honor and respect “our friend who served all citizens with love and passion.”

“Ken was a lifelong resident and tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his hometown,” said the mayor. “His passion for serving others and improving the quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. He touched so many throughout his remarkable life and we will never forget his contributions to making Clarksdale the best it can be.”

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksdale Civic Auditorium. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.

The burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

