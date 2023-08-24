Advertise with Us
Bill banning release of Tennessee children’s autopsies moves through House

The bill puts the power to release the documents in the hands of parents, as long as the parent or guardian is not a suspect in the child’s death.
An ambulance speeds away from the scene of the Covenant School shooting to the hospital.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A bill banning the release of autopsy reports for Tennessee children killed in violent crimes passed was recommended for passage on Thursday morning.

HB7007, sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, says reports of county medical examiners and autopsy reports for children who are victims of violent crimes are not public documents, therefore they are exempt from public release.

The bill puts the power to release the documents in the hands of the victim’s parents, as long as the parent or guardian is not a suspect in the child’s death.

Covenant parents have testified during the special legislative session that the children killed in the mass shooting should be remembered for their smiling faces, rather than how many times they were shot. Meanwhile, those against the bill have said such a bill becoming law would prevent journalists and others from uncovering injustices in police shootings.

The bill was recommended for passage by the House Government Operations Committee and will be part of the House Calendar & Rules Committee’s agenda later in the morning. It will require passage in both the House and the Senate before heading to Gov. Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

