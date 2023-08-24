2 in critical condition after shooting on Breedlove Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

Around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Breedlove Street near Keel Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man and a woman had been injured.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The shooting took place on Breedlove Street near Keel Avenue (Action News 5)

