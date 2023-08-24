2 in critical condition after shooting on Breedlove Street, police say
Aug. 23, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.
Around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting on Breedlove Street near Keel Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man and a woman had been injured.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
