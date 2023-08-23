Your First Alert to more heat and a mainly dry pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heat dome continues to keep a grip on much of the nation and the Mid-South pushing temperatures to record limits and preventing any significant rain from developing. This pattern will continue through the week, but some relief will arrive by the beginning of next week. In the meantime, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in place through Thursday for much of the area including Memphis and Shelby County.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH along with afternoon highs near 100 and a heat index of 110 to 115.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs ranging from 100 to 103 along with overnight lows near 80. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures ranging from 100 to 105 and overnight lows again near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon downpour along with highs near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

