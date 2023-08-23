U.S. Marshals capture man in Texas for Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a Memphis man in San Antonio, Texas, who was wanted for first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Kenneth Jackson, 31, was wanted for first-degree murder and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On June 13, 2023, a man was shot to death at a home on Lawnview Street in Memphis, Tennessee, according to U.S. Marshals.

Memphis Police Department identified Jackson as the suspect and a warrant was issued for him the same day.

On June 14, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force developed information that Jackson had left for San Antonio, Texas.

They were able to get help from U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to find Jackson and take him into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.