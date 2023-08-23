Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Two men wanted in Covington shooting

Marteze Logan, Terrion Tipton
Marteze Logan, Terrion Tipton(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is searching for two men in connection to a shooting at the Broadmeadow Place Apartments.

Marteze Logan is wanted for facilitation and reckless endangerment. Terrion Tipton is wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Logan is 5′06″, weighs 150lbs, and has a variety of tattoos on his neck, and Tipton is 6′00″ and weighs 160lbs.

“The detectives are needing your help in locating these suspects,” said Chief Donna Turner. “I commend the detectives in identifying the people involved in this senseless violent incident. Mr. Logan and Mr. Tipton, I am asking you to turn yourselves in on these charges. It is time for you to do what is right!

Officers responded to a shooting on Peeler Road in the Broadmeadow Place Apartments on May 27 around 11 p.m.

Video surveillance showed a gold or tan GMC Terrain arriving on the scene.

Suspects' vehicle at the scene
Suspects' vehicle at the scene(Covington Police Department)

Three men exited the vehicle and began running in between the apartment buildings.

After one of the suspects opened fire, all three men got back into the vehicle and drove away, according to police.

“I am thankful that there were no injuries as a result of this shooting. The Covington Police Department is working alongside the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office to identify the unknown male suspects involved in this overnight shooting,” said Chief Donna Turner. “We will not stop until all three of the male suspects are identified and apprehended.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
Kenneth Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture man in Texas for Memphis murder
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award
Dollywood attraction nominated for country’s best Halloween event
A whole room was cleared during the Civil Justice subcommittee on Day 2 of the special...
Judge blocks rule banning signs after lawsuit over group removed from Tenn. special session