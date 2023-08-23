Two men wanted in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is searching for two men in connection to a shooting at the Broadmeadow Place Apartments.

Marteze Logan is wanted for facilitation and reckless endangerment. Terrion Tipton is wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Logan is 5′06″, weighs 150lbs, and has a variety of tattoos on his neck, and Tipton is 6′00″ and weighs 160lbs.

“The detectives are needing your help in locating these suspects,” said Chief Donna Turner. “I commend the detectives in identifying the people involved in this senseless violent incident. Mr. Logan and Mr. Tipton, I am asking you to turn yourselves in on these charges. It is time for you to do what is right!

Officers responded to a shooting on Peeler Road in the Broadmeadow Place Apartments on May 27 around 11 p.m.

Video surveillance showed a gold or tan GMC Terrain arriving on the scene.

Suspects' vehicle at the scene (Covington Police Department)

Three men exited the vehicle and began running in between the apartment buildings.

After one of the suspects opened fire, all three men got back into the vehicle and drove away, according to police.

“I am thankful that there were no injuries as a result of this shooting. The Covington Police Department is working alongside the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office to identify the unknown male suspects involved in this overnight shooting,” said Chief Donna Turner. “We will not stop until all three of the male suspects are identified and apprehended.”

