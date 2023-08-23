Teen fires shots inside Uber ride, points gun at driver, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested and charged a man they say fired shots inside of a ridesharing vehicle and pointed a gun at a driver.

According to police, On August 19, Tyrus Earnest, 18, requested an Uber in the area of Pendleton.

Police say that after Earnest entered the vehicle he began to act hysterically.

Earnest then demanded that the Uber driver pull over, pointing a gun at the driver’s head.

The teen then shot a hole through the floorboard, causing the vehicle to stop working.

After shooting through the floorboard, Earnest got out of the vehicle and proceeded to walk home.

The Uber driver then walked to a gas station and called the police.

Police identified Tyrus Earnest as the culprit.

The teen had been previously charged for carjacking and robbing a Lyft driver back in April 2023.

Earnest was taken into police custody and is currently facing charges for aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

