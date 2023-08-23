Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Teen fires shots inside Uber ride, points gun at driver, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested and charged a man they say fired shots inside of a ridesharing vehicle and pointed a gun at a driver.

According to police, On August 19, Tyrus Earnest, 18, requested an Uber in the area of Pendleton.

Police say that after Earnest entered the vehicle he began to act hysterically.

Earnest then demanded that the Uber driver pull over, pointing a gun at the driver’s head.

The teen then shot a hole through the floorboard, causing the vehicle to stop working.

After shooting through the floorboard, Earnest got out of the vehicle and proceeded to walk home.

The Uber driver then walked to a gas station and called the police.

Police identified Tyrus Earnest as the culprit.

The teen had been previously charged for carjacking and robbing a Lyft driver back in April 2023.

Earnest was taken into police custody and is currently facing charges for aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd to kick off Healthier 901 Fest
Teen fires shots inside Uber ride, points gun at Uber driver, police say
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car