TBI: Tennessee firefighter charged with child rape

(Canva)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lewisburg, Tennessee, firefighter has been arrested and charged for the alleged battery and rape of an underage girl, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In September 2021, TBI agents began investigating allegations that a child had been sexually assaulted by 34-year-old Justin Barron, of Lewisburg.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Barron had sexual contact with an underage girl during the summer of 2020.

Wednesday, the case was presented to the Marshall County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Barron with one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of rape of a child.

Barron was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

