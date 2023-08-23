Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Southaven mayor launches Operation ‘Close the Door’ in response to Memphis spillover crime

Southaven Mississippi generic
Southaven Mississippi generic(Mayor Darren Musselwhite)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced Operation “Close the Door,” a citywide initiative in response to spillover crime from “one of the most dangerous cities in America,” the mayor said.

“We welcome you to Southaven and our door is always open to you, but if you choose to do us harm by committing crimes and then running, we will ‘close the door’ behind you and be there waiting for you,” said the mayor.

The operation will involve an increased law enforcement presence at the city’s borders.

“We will make data-driven decisions and allocate new resources to our Stateline Enforcement Team to secure the north-south arterial entrances to our city,” said Mayor Musselwhite.

According to him, over the last four years, Southaven has increased its number of police officers by 36%.

City leaders have also increased police funding by 69.24% for 2024 for a projected total of $19,367,256.

“We must remain conscious of Memphis spillover crime,” said the mayor. “I mean no disrespect to Memphis, but cannot ignore the impact that their weak prosecutorial and judicial decisions as well as law enforcement restrictions will have on the suburban cities.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Teen fires shots inside Uber vehicle, points gun at Uber driver, police say
Teen fires shots inside Uber ride, points gun at driver, police say
Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd to kick off Healthier 901 Fest
Teen fires shots inside Uber ride, points gun at Uber driver, police say
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car