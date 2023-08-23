Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Serena Williams, husband share first family photos with new baby

The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.
The family took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.(Instagram/alexisohanian via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second daughter.

Ohanian took to social media to announce the arrival of Adira River Ohanian.

The post features a series of family photos with the newborn.

He said both mom and baby are happy and healthy.

Williams publicly shared she was expecting another baby at the famed Met Gala in New York City in May.

The tennis legend and Ohanian married in 2017, the same year their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, was born.

Congratulations to the family!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall, dumping heavy rain on Haiti and the Dominican Republic
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
A whole room was cleared during the Civil Justice subcommittee on Day 2 of the special...
ACLU files lawsuit after group removed from Tenn. special session
Dr. Katy Miller, the medical director of adolescent medicine for Children’s Minnesota, sits for...
Gender-affirming surgeries in the US nearly tripled before pandemic dip, study finds