Police officer saves child left in vehicle with help of good samaritan in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford police officer and a helpful citizen were honored for saving the life of a child left inside a locked vehicle.

Officer Brandon House was honored with the Lifesaver Award for his actions on August 11th.

The good samaritan, W.D. Heath, was awarded the OPD Citizen Valor Award for his assistance in notifying the Oxford Police Department about the child locked in the vehicle.

Their quick responses and actions saved the life of a child who was left unattended in a vehicle that was off.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.