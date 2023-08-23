Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Police officer saves child left in vehicle with help of good samaritan in Oxford

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford police officer and a helpful citizen were honored for saving the life of a child left inside a locked vehicle.

Officer Brandon House was honored with the Lifesaver Award for his actions on August 11th.

The good samaritan, W.D. Heath, was awarded the OPD Citizen Valor Award for his assistance in notifying the Oxford Police Department about the child locked in the vehicle.

Their quick responses and actions saved the life of a child who was left unattended in a vehicle that was off.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher alleges he had no knowledge of income generated through conservatorship
An Oxford police officer and a helpful citizen were honored for saving the life of a child left insi
MPD searches for suspect in 2022 murder
MPD searches for suspect in lounge shooting in 2022
MLGW determining feasibility of utility-scale solar facilities for 2024