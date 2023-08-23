Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

MPD searches for suspect in lounge shooting in 2022

MPD searches for suspect in 2022 murder
MPD searches for suspect in 2022 murder(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a person who they say may be responsible for a murder that took place in the year 2022.

On December 11, 2022, officers responded to the J&B Lounge on Walnut Street regarding a shooting.

Officers found a male, later identified as Deanthony Seymour, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, Marico Patterson was identified as the person responsible for the death of Deanthony Seymour.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marico Patterson.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Senatobia Police Department
Mississippi officer out of job after 10-year-old is taken into custody for urinating in public
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong

Latest News

Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher alleges he had no knowledge of income generated through conservatorship
Officer and civilian honored for saving life of child left in vehicle
Police officer saves child left in vehicle with help of good samaritan in Oxford
An Oxford police officer and a helpful citizen were honored for saving the life of a child left insi
MLGW determining feasibility of utility-scale solar facilities for 2024