MPD searches for suspect in lounge shooting in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a person who they say may be responsible for a murder that took place in the year 2022.

On December 11, 2022, officers responded to the J&B Lounge on Walnut Street regarding a shooting.

Officers found a male, later identified as Deanthony Seymour, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, Marico Patterson was identified as the person responsible for the death of Deanthony Seymour.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Marico Patterson.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

