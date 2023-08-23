MPD: Pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Sea Isle Park neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after Memphis police say he was struck by two vehicles in the Sea Isle Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

At 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the crash near 1226 South White Station Road. Police say the pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, whose drivers stayed on the scene.

The victim did not survive his injuries, police say.

Northbound traffic on White Station will be blocked temporarily, according to police.

This fatality is eerily similar to another fatal pedestrian crash that took place in the exact same spot, also involving two vehicles, on June 22.

