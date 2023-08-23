Advertise with Us
MPD: Food delivery driver wanted for stealing purse, gun from unlocked car

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A food delivery driver is wanted by Memphis police after he allegedly took a woman’s purse and handgun from her unlocked car.

According to MPD, at 2:54 p.m. on August 13, a woman parked her car outside a fast food restaurant in the 2800 block of Kirby Parkway and went inside to order.

Police say a man then left the restaurant, walked to his car, looked around, and when no one else was in sight, he opened the door of the victim’s car and took her purse and a handgun.

Police say he then went to several businesses and attempted to use her credit cards.

Later, store employees told police they recognized the suspect as a food delivery driver.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s, thin, with medium-length hair, of average height. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camo shorts, white shoes, and a dark-colored lanyard with a black pendant.

Police say he was driving a 2015-18 silver Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows and a small dent in the right rear bumper.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

