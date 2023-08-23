More details released about murder of girlfriend, her grandson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a woman is facing additional charges for the death of the woman’s grandson.

Herman Hollis Brown is charged with the murder of Anneria Turman and her grandson - Syquavious Hoyett.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Turman was found dead in a wooded area near Silas Road and Eyers Road on August 17.

Hoyett’s body was found days later following a missing person’s alert.

Both were found shot to death, according to Memphis police.

According to the affidavit, Hollis-Brown threatened someone to help get rid of the victim’s bodies.

The witness said Hollis-Brown pointed a gun at him and said, “You are going to do what I tell you to, or you will be the third body.”

Police say Hollis-Brown and the witness drove to the area where Turman was placed and that is when the witness discovered that a body was in the trunk of the vehicle.

The witness said after disposing of the first body, they went back to the house where the witness was forced to move Hoyett’s body.

The witness told police that Hoyett appeared to have been shot as well.

Turman’s family said she lived with Hollis-Brown and had custody of the 15-year-old.

