Mid-South school districts alter football schedules due to extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several school districts across the Mid-South are altering their Friday Night Football schedules this week due to the extreme heat.

Health officials are reminding parents, coaches, and students to stay hydrated and be aware of signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, like headaches, vomiting, fatigue, and a rise in body temperature.

Doctors also recommend parents and coaches give players plenty of breaks.

“They can have water before practice to keep them hydrated,” said Jennifer Taylor with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “You can get towels to wet and put them around their necks or head to keep them cool.”

The following games this week have been rescheduled or canceled:

