Mid-South school districts alter football schedules due to extreme heat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several school districts across the Mid-South are altering their Friday Night Football schedules this week due to the extreme heat.
Health officials are reminding parents, coaches, and students to stay hydrated and be aware of signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, like headaches, vomiting, fatigue, and a rise in body temperature.
Doctors also recommend parents and coaches give players plenty of breaks.
“They can have water before practice to keep them hydrated,” said Jennifer Taylor with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “You can get towels to wet and put them around their necks or head to keep them cool.”
The following games this week have been rescheduled or canceled:
- Crestview Middle vs Ripley Middle School moved to Saturday
- Millington Central High School vs Munford High School moved to 8 p.m.
- Brighton High School vs Covington High School moved to 7:30 p.m.
- Millington Middle School vs Lakeland Middle School canceled
- Bartlett High School vs Lausanne Collegiate School moved to 7:30 p.m.
- Dyersburg High School vs Lake County High School pushed to 8:30 p.m. or later
- Collierville High School vs Beech High School moved to 7:30 p.m.
- Arlington High School vs East High School moved to 7:30 p.m.
