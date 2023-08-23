Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare launches free Healthier 901 online fitness tool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wait is finally over. Starting today, Mid-Southerners can now use Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s new Healthier 901 fitness app to track their progress toward the Healthier 901 Challenge to lose one million pounds in three years.

The free tool provides accountability for those participating in the challenge, along with numerous resources to support challenge participants, including articles about healthy living, pre-recorded workouts ranging from low-impact to high-intensity interval training, and the ability to log milestones like steps, calories, and weight loss.

Participants who use the free Healthier 901 fitness tool can track their contribution toward the million-pound goal. While the app will track the community’s overall weight loss progress, information surrounding personal fitness transformations are only accessible to individual users.

The free app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices and the first 1,000 registrants will receive a free Healthier 901 t-shirt! To begin using this free tool, follow the steps below.

Using a web browser like Safari or Google Chrome, create an account at healthier901.com on a computer or on your smartphone. Enter the group key: Healthier901 (Capital H, no space). Remember your email and password. Download the mobile app on the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android). Log into the app using your Healthier 901 account information.

Those who participate in the Healthier 901 challenge by registering for a free account will be eligible to win prizes from Healthier 901′s sponsors, like Nike shoes or membership to popular local fitness centers and other healthy lifestyle items in a monthly drawing announced on Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s social media channels and on Healthier901.com beginning in September.

Registrants will also be eligible to win prizes from sponsors and in-kind donors through hourly drawings, including a grand prize valued at $1,000 at Healthier 901 Fest, Saturday September 2 at Shelby Farms Park from 10am-2pm. This free event features fun for the entire family including:

An appearance from a special celebrity guest! Stay tuned for the announcement soon.

Free health screenings and coaching from Cigna Healthcare at their Wellness in Motion mobile clinic.

Healthy cooking demonstrations from Chef Kelly English and Kroger Chef Chris Beavers.

Group fitness workouts featuring trainers from Nike and the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South.

The Le Bonheur Family Zone featuring inflatables and games.

Food trucks with healthy food for purchase, and more activities from our sponsors.

Participation in the Healthier 901 initiative and attendance at community events is open to everyone. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is committed to supporting a healthier community, providing participants with the tools they need and chances to engage focusing on various aspects of health and wellness for everyone. Whether someone wants to lose five pounds, 50 pounds or just get more control over their health and wellness, enrolling in the Healthier 901 challenge has the potential to drive lasting lifestyle changes.

Healthier 901 is powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and sponsored by Cigna Healthcare, Action News 5, Nike and Kroger.

