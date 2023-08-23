Advertise with Us
Mental health expert talks about growing mental health crisis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Nine in ten Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis.

Michael Stempkovski with Youth Villages, a leader in children’s emotional and behavioral health services, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to offer insights into the growing suicide rate and how to spot the warning signs before it’s too late.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

