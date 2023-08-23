Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint on school property.

Officers responded to the robbery at Gateway Christian School on 4070 Macon Road.

The victim told police that she arrived at the school and parked when a silver sedan with Mississippi tags parked next to her.

A man exited the driver’s side of the silver sedan and walked up to the victim with a handgun pointed at her, according to police.

He demanded the victim’s purse, which he received before driving away from the scene.

Police say the victim then ran into the school and several minutes later the man in the silver sedan returned.

He broke out a glass door with his handgun and entered the school looking for the victim, according to MPD.

After his search was unsuccessful he drove away from the scene.

No students were present at the school at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is described as 6″0, thin build, and having black and brown locs. He also wore a black t-shirt with Optimus Prime on the front, black pants, white shoes, and a black mask.

He was also armed with a silver and black handgun, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

