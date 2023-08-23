‘I used my shirt to stop the bleeding’: Witness recounts shooting that injured 2 Tokyo Grill employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman told Action News 5 she used her t-shirt as a makeshift tourniquet Sunday night after witnessing two Tokyo Grill employees get shot walking to their cars after work.

According to Memphis police, at 10:10 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to the popular Japanese takeout location located at 4982 Park Avenue, where a man and woman were both found shot.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a robbery. There’s no word yet on how much was taken.

“I just remember hearing the shots,” said Konner Failing. “I saw him just shoot both of them for no reason.”

Failing was pumping gas near the restaurant when she said she heard the shots ring out. Without thinking, she ran to the victims and started administering first aid.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I used my shirt to stop the bleeding,” Failing told Action News 5 minutes after the victims were taken to Regional One. “I Just hope they’re okay.”

According to the restaurant’s manager, both employees are now out of the hospital.

According to the police report, on the night of the shooting, a man wearing a black face mask approached one employee and tried to snatch her backpack.

When the woman fought back, the man opened fire.

That employee was shot in her thigh, and her coworker was shot in his leg.

Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition and have since returned home to recover.

This shooting was just a short time and distance from another botched robbery Sunday night.

One man was shot in the parking lot of the Kroger on South Mendenhall Road while crooks tried to steal his black Infiniti.

“Just another day in Memphis,” said Jacob Klaven, who was shopping Sunday night when shots rang out at Kroger. “Enough with the guns.”

Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of that shooting Tuesday.

The only suspect information available for the shooting outside of Tokyo Grill is that the suspect was a man around 6′1 wearing a face mask.

If you have any information related to either case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

