First Alert Forecast: searing summer heat nears records mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: The high pressure will start to settle overhead through mid-week – pushing heat levels to excessive territory in many instances across the Mid-South. Expect mostly sunny skies to push highs to the upper 90s to lower 100s; feeling closer to 110-115 during the core of the afternoon. A reminder to stay neighborly to those who may not have adequate access to cooling relief and continue to hydrate, especially if you must be outside for any length of time. Expect lows in the upper 70s to near 80 under clear skies.

THURSDAY: The core of the heat cranks up an extra notch heading toward the latter parts of the work week across the Mid-South. Morning 70s and lower 80s will warm quickly, amid sunshine and a few clouds, toward the upper 90s and lower 100s, yet again. Humidity levels will push ‘feels like’ temperatures between 108-116. Lows will fall in the 70s to near 80.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of dangerous heat looks to continue through the rest of the week across the Mid-South. Sunny to partly sunny skies will take highs between 99-103 Friday, with ‘feels like’ temperatures running between 108-116. Our next chance for a shower or storm could come along a break in the ridge by late Friday into the weekend. Expect a few passing showers for the weekend with the front moving through. We’ll still hit a high near 100° Saturday; middle 90s on Sunday. We’ll return to ‘near-normal’ highs for late August by Sunday through early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: After quick burst of activity in the tropical Atlantic within the past few days, we have Franklin hanging on now heading northward toward the Greater Antilles, bringing heavy rains and wind to Hispaniola & Puerto Rico through Wednesday before emerging back into the Atlantic. It could strengthen to become a hurricane along with a track turning, eventually, back toward the northwest could take a run off the Carolina coast, but unlikely to have direct impacts by this weekend.

