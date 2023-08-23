Dollywood attraction nominated for country’s best Halloween event

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, is getting national recognition.

The special event is now nominated for the USA Today 10 Best Award for best theme park Halloween event.

The contest runs until noon on September 18.

If you want to help out the theme park you can vote once per day by clicking here.

