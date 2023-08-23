Advertise with Us
Dollywood attraction nominated for country’s best Halloween event

Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, is getting national recognition.

The special event is now nominated for the USA Today 10 Best Award for best theme park Halloween event.

The contest runs until noon on September 18.

If you want to help out the theme park you can vote once per day by clicking here.

