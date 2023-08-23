Advertise with Us
Dangerous heat continues through the end of the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Excessive heat warnings are in place with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 with a heat index of 107-115. Our stretch of dangerous heat will continue through the remainder of the week across the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows around 80. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: More dangerous heat Thursday and Friday with highs around 100 or so and heat index readings 110-118. The sky will be partly cloudy at times both days.

WEEKEND: A weak front will move through late Saturday, but most areas will stay dry. There could be a stray shower or storm, but it’s a small chance. Highs will be in the 90s to near 100 Saturday. Highs will back off into the low to mid 90s by Sunday and upper 80s to low 90s next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

Meteorologist Spencer Denton

@dentonwx

