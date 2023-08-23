Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
DA efforts to release body camera footage sooner

By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney says he is all about accountability and transparency when it comes to the release of police body camera video where a person is killed.

During Tuesday’s press conference, DA Steve Mulroy said he’s heard your concerns and says his goal is to get the relevant portions of these videos out as soon as possible.

He says that starts with the Jarveon Hudspeth case.

The 21-year-old was killed by a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy back in June and the body camera footage of the incident still hasn’t been released.

Mulroy says since the release of the Tyre Nichols video he’s received numerous questions and calls from citizens about other cases where someone was killed during an encounter with law enforcement.

“We will try to make sure that we do the key witness interviews of all the people who could possibly be influenced by seeing the video so that we’re getting their actual memory not contaminated by the video once that’s done,” said Mulroy. ”Then we’ll put it up.”

Mulroy says the prior practice was to wait until the entire Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigation was complete.

He expects to release an edited portion of the video involving Jarvion Hudspeth possibly by the end of this week.

He says his spoken to the Hudspeth family, and they’ve already seen it.

