Al Roker surprises students, teachers at Wynne High

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - America’s weatherman Al Roker visited the Mid-South for a trip over to Wynne, Arkansas.

Fresh from celebrating his 69th birthday Sunday, Al hopped on a plane to Memphis to coordinate a scholastic surprise for students and teachers over at Wynne High School.

Back in late March a tornado devastated the town, destroying Wynne High and several churches and businesses nearby.

Now less than five months later, students are preparing to move into a complex of new temporary school buildings complete with science labs, an auditorium, gymnasium and football field.

And Al was on hand to not only make a surprise announcement, but also applaud the students and teachers for their resiliency.

Since March, the more than 700 students at Wynne High have attended classes on separate campuses.

Monday, they’ll be reunited in phases inside these temporary buildings and the superintendent tells me this is where they will attend class for about the next three years - until a new permanent campus is built.

So what was Al Roker’s big surprise?

To find out - you’ll have to watch the Today Show on Thursday morning!

The network’s keeping it under wraps until then, the students and teachers were NOT disappointed!

