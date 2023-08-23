Advertise with Us
Action News 5 to host Memphis Mayoral Forum

By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 will host the Memphis Mayoral Form next month.

The Memphis Mayoral Forum will be held at the University of Memphis’s Rose Theatre located at 470 University on Thursday, September 14th.

Actions News 5, the Commercial Appeal, and the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County will announce which candidates will be on the stage in the next few days.

Before then, we would like you to share questions you have for the candidates.

Click this link to leave a question.

