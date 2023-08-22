Woman critical after shooting in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in New Chicago.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street at 7:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

