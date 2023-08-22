Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Woman critical after shooting in New Chicago

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in New Chicago.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street at 7:42 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

How the Hospitality Hub is working to end homelessness in Memphis
Hospitality Hub opens emergency cooling center
Tigers ticket offer
18-year-old faces 34 charges including murder
Oakland police investigates shooting
Oakland police investigates shooting