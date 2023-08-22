Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude

Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Reilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Friends and family celebrated a Wisconsin woman’s 107th birthday this week.

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916 and is still going strong as she turned 107 on Monday.

She has eight children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“The family reunions are just massive,” John Miskella, Elizabeth Miskella’s son, said.

Her children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up from getting braces, helping her in the garden to being taken to get their vaccines.

“We get together on a Zoom call every Sunday,” John Miskella said. “I think that’s what keeps us so connected.”

The family said one thing they learned from Elizabeth Miskella is always to have a positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
DeSoto County Animal Services will host a pet event next month.
DeSoto County Animal Services to host ‘Pets’ember’ event