Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Tunica County deputies investigate after body found in Mississippi River

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unknown man’s body was found floating in the Mississippi River on Monday.

Deputies say at 4:09 p.m., a member of the United States Coast Guard working with a crew on the Mississippi River called 911 after they located a body floating in the water.

The caller advised they were near the 687-mile marker on the Mississippi River, on the Tunica County side of the river. Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the scene, along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team.

Around 5:20 p.m., the body was recovered and was pronounced deceased by the Tunica County Coroner. The deceased subject was identified as an unknown male. Race has not been positively determined.

The body was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab (Medical Examiner’s Office) in Jackson for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death and to positively identify the deceased person.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be working together in reference to this incident. This investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding missing persons, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-363-1411.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Man steals 81-year-old senior’s wallet, police say
Eugene McNeal
TBI identifies man who died during standoff with police
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say
1 in critical condition after shooting at Range Line Road, police say

Latest News

Germantown residents pull water from a fire hydrant during the July water contamination crisis...
Some Germantown water bills mailed without reflecting water credit
Herman Hollins-Brown
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Still no arrests after East Memphis Kroger shooting
15-year-old dead after Clarksdale shooting