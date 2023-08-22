Tunica County deputies investigate after body found in Mississippi River

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unknown man’s body was found floating in the Mississippi River on Monday.

Deputies say at 4:09 p.m., a member of the United States Coast Guard working with a crew on the Mississippi River called 911 after they located a body floating in the water.

The caller advised they were near the 687-mile marker on the Mississippi River, on the Tunica County side of the river. Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the scene, along with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team.

Around 5:20 p.m., the body was recovered and was pronounced deceased by the Tunica County Coroner. The deceased subject was identified as an unknown male. Race has not been positively determined.

The body was transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab (Medical Examiner’s Office) in Jackson for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death and to positively identify the deceased person.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be working together in reference to this incident. This investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding missing persons, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-363-1411.

