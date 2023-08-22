Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever

Suspect captured in Missouri 2 years after Marion homicide

Suspect captured in Missouri 2 years after Marion homicide
Suspect captured in Missouri 2 years after Marion homicide(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide back in April 2021.

He was wanted for a homicide case that occurred at a Hampton Inn at 310 Angelo’s Grove Road in Marion.

Marion police transferred Bryon Walton on Tuesday from Jackson County Missouri.

Byron Walton is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property greater than $25,000, and tampering with physical evidence.

MPD worked with detectives in Kansas City and US Marshals for assistance.

Walton will appear in the District Court of Crittenden County court on August 23.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Man injured after shooting at Kroger in East Memphis
Syquavius Hoyett, 15
TBI: Murder victim’s missing grandson found dead
The scene on Park Avenue
2 Tokyo Grill employees shot in robbery gone wrong
Fraternal twin, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Newborn twins share birthday with parents
Tyler Watkins
West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Latest News

Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon to share stories of hope
Mid-South Transplant Foundation to host radiothon, share stories of hope
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
GRAPHIC: Police release video of Kroger shooting
Spencer's Forecast