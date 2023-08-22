Suspect captured in Missouri 2 years after Marion homicide

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide back in April 2021.

He was wanted for a homicide case that occurred at a Hampton Inn at 310 Angelo’s Grove Road in Marion.

Marion police transferred Bryon Walton on Tuesday from Jackson County Missouri.

Byron Walton is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property greater than $25,000, and tampering with physical evidence.

MPD worked with detectives in Kansas City and US Marshals for assistance.

Walton will appear in the District Court of Crittenden County court on August 23.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.